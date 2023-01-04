Edward Seaton, 79, died Dec. 26, 2022, at his home in Manhattan, Kansas.
Edward was born in Manhattan Feb. 5, 1943, to Richard M. Seaton and Mary Holton Seaton.
He was the youngest of their four children: Richard H., David and Elizabeth came before him, in that order.
Seaton was born into a newspaper family.
His grandfather, Fay Seaton, bought The Mercury in 1915. Fay’s sons, Fred and Richard, became involved in newspapers and led the family media operations.
Then Richard’s sons, Edward and David, became publishers. And Edward’s sons, Ned and Jay, followed in his footsteps.
Edward's father was the publisher of the Coffeyville Journal. His grandfather, Fay N. Seaton, had bought the Manhattan Mercury in 1915.
Edward begann his journalism career as a reporter and copy editor at the Louisville, Kentucky, Courier-Journal.
He came to Manhattan in 1969 as The Mercury's publisher and associate editor. In 1981 he became the publisher and editor-in-chief.
Edward traveled to Madrid for the summer between his junior and senior years of college to study the language and gather information toward a senior thesis he planned to write.
It was there that he met Karen Mathisen, a Vassar girl from New York who, by happenstance, lived with the same host family in a home on Calle Alcala.
Karen and Edward fell in love, and were married Sept. 4, 1965, three months after Edward’s graduation from Harvard.
Karen died in June 2020.
Along with his father, his uncle Fred Seaton and then his brother David in Winfield and his cousin Don in Hastings, Neb., Edward built a collection of companies that operated newspapers in Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Oklahoma.
Edward was the vice president of the Hastings Tribune's Board of Directors.
The family also owned Manhattan Broadcasting, which has expanded to include five stations in the Manhattan region, as well as a broadcasting enterprise in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Edward is survived by son, Ned and Angie and their kids: Jake, Hannah, Brett, Kirkland, Grant Geyer, Megan Geyer and Adam Geyer; and son, Jay and his spouse Ann Groves and their kids: Katherine Seaton, Beck Seaton and Rio Groves, all of Grand Junction, Colo.
The family is planning a memorial service in Manhattan at a future date.
