Edward Thiel, 62, of Hastings, Nebraska died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at home. A Celebration of Life with a luncheon will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Edward was born on March 3, 1959, in Salt Lake City, UT to Frank and Jeane (Cooley) Thiel. He grew up in Salt Lake City, Kenesaw and Roseland, NE, and received his education from Central Community College and The School of Hard Knocks. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Johnson on April 1, 1979 in Reno, NV. After which the couple lived in several small towns in Nebraska, but mostly Trumbull and Hastings, where he owned and drove trucks through the years before going back to get his Associates Degree in Architectural Drafting. Ed lived his life for Jesus and his family.
Ed is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Jeffrey, Benjamin and Noah; daughters, Miranda, Courtney, Amy (Caleb) Wilford and ChristiAna (Michael) Wallace; grandchildren, Alyson, Clay, Zacchaeus, Jericho, Nehemiah, Elijah, Isaiah and Zedekiah; brothers, Jim (Dorothy) Thiel, Dan (Monnica) Thiel, Mike Thiel and Bill Thiel; sisters, Bonnie Lefevre, DeeAnn (Ron) Krysl, Terry (Jim) Nabower, Jane Brennfoerder and June Stark; and in-laws, Danny Klein, Sharon Thiel, Shirley Thiel, JoAnn (Bill) Kucera, Don Flesner, Larry Johnson, and Kenny (Alicia) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jeane; siblings, Karl, Jerry and Fanny; father in-law, Lawrence Johnson; brother in-law, Dee Lefevre; and sister in-law, Marilyn Flesner.
