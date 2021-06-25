Eileen Evelyn Mattison, 84, formerly of Clay Center, Nebraska passed away May 25, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
The family of Eileen Mattison would like you to join us July 10th at 1:00pm at Zion Lutheran Church To Honor her in a celebration of life.
204 W Johnson Street
Clay Center, NE 68933
There will be a service at 1:00pm and a light luncheon following at the Fellowship hall.
Memorial donations will go to St. Judes Children's Hospital and Zion Lutheran church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.