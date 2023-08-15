Eileen Eastman, age 87, of Giltner, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 19th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner. Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. Interment will be in the Giltner Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 P.M. at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. The Rosary will be at 7 P.M. on Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner. Eileen requested no flowers, but instead memorials may be made to St. Gregory the Great Seminary in Seward or Our Lady of Guadalupe in Denton. The service will be livestreamed to the Giltner Community Center for overflow. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.