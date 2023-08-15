Eileen Eastman, age 87, of Giltner, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 19th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner. Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. Interment will be in the Giltner Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 P.M. at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. The Rosary will be at 7 P.M. on Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner. Eileen requested no flowers, but instead memorials may be made to St. Gregory the Great Seminary in Seward or Our Lady of Guadalupe in Denton. The service will be livestreamed to the Giltner Community Center for overflow. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Eileen Virginia Read Eastman was born to Charlie and Lauretta (Rynearson) Read on February 7, 1936 in Hastings, Nebraska. On January 15, 1955 she was united in marriage to Vern Eastman in Giltner, Nebraska. To this union they had 12 children and one adopted son.
Eileen passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Vern Eastman of Giltner; her children, Julie (Ted) Bird of Rapid City, SD, Bobbi (Denny) Ackerson of Lincoln, Michelle (Mike) Gonzales of McCook, Mary Jo Eastman of Giltner, Mike (Joanie) Eastman of Lincoln, Rich Eastman of Aurora, Joan (Craig) Fruit, John (Kim) Eastman, Bev Eastman, James (Mandy) Eastman and Traci Eastman all of Giltner; adopted son, Reverend/Fr. Dhanraj Marneni of Nalgonda, India; brother-in-law, Dennis (Carla) Eastman of York; sisters-in-law, Barb Eastman and Karen Burns of Grand Island. Eileen is survived by 59 grandchildren; 86 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Lauretta Read/Schmidt; step-father, Frank Schmidt; brothers, Gerald “Jerry” Rynearson and Laurence “Pete” Read; son, Dan Eastman; grandchildren, Jordan Eastman. Heather, Tanner & Olivia Mill and 3 great-grandchildren.
