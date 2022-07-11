Eileen (Schliep) Ethington was born in a farmhouse outside of Clay Center, Nebraska to Oliver and Clara Schliep. She was the youngest of 4 children/ She attended Clay Center Public Schools and upon graduation she worked at that Clay Center Courthouse prior to moving to Lincoln.
While living in Lincoln, she met Ron Ethington. They were married and celebrated 56 years of marriage. Ron and Eileen have lived in many communities and were blessed by having met great friends in each community. They have 3 children, Andrea, Matt (Raimy) and Robyn.
One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren, Olivia, Maxwell, Grey, Milan and Grant. She enjoyed listening to them play in a band, attending their sporting events, watching their horseback riding lessons and many other activities.
She is survived by her oldest brother and his wife, Wesley & Marilyn; sisters-in-law Fran & Shirley; and a plethora of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Duane; sister Ardis; nephews, Bruce & Jake; niece Tayler.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for July 17th at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center with a reception following at the 4-H building at the Clay County Fairgrounds.
