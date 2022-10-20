Minden, Nebraska resident Eileen M. (Derieg) Raun, 92, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Heartwell, concluding with a Rosary and wake service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Evan Winter officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Osco Cemetery southwest of Norman. Craig Funeral Home of Minden is serving the family.