Hastings, Nebraska, resident Eileene T. Consbruck, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2022, at her home in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be determined later.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Eileene’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
