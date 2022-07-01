Hastings, Nebraska resident Eileene T. Consbruck, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2022, at her home in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be determined later. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Eileene’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Eileene was born September 6, 1946, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Walter & Esther (Fox) Echternach. She graduated from High School. Eileene married Gayle A. Consbruck on December 14, 1968 at First Christian Church in Hastings.
Eileene was employed as a switchboard operator for Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. She loved her puzzles and Word Search. She enjoyed attending her kids and grandchildren’s activities. Eileene was a true caregiver at heart.
Eileene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gayle; son, Steve Consbruck; brother, Harold Echternach, sisters, Phyllis Secord and Shirley Lee.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Shelly (Bryan) Sadd, Craig (Mattie) Consbruck, Michael (Tami) Consbruck; sisters & spouse, Dorothy Larabee, Darlene Payne, Erma (Jim) Hoffman, Delores Swanigan; brothers & spouse, Leroy (Carol) Echternach, Denny (Jan) Echternach; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous other extended family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.