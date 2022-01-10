Elaine Goodrich, 85, of Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Gold Crest Retirement Center, Adams, Nebraska.
Service will be Thursday, January 13, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings, Nebraska. There will no viewing or visitation as her wishes were to be cremated. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.