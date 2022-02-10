Elaine Holtzen, 84, died Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Memorial Community Health Hospital in Aurora, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., February 15, 2022 at the Red Cloud Bible Church with the Rev. Gary Bennett officiating. Interment will be at the Walnut Creek Cemetery south of Inavale.
Visitation will be held Monday, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm at the Simonson-Williams funeral home in Red Cloud and Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to service time at the church.
