Hastings, Nebraska, resident Elfriede “Elfi” Fleharty, 87, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.