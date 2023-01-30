Hastings, Nebraska, resident Elfriede “Elfi” Fleharty, 87, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with family present Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or South Central Nebraska Czech Society.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Elfriede’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.