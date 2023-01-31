Hastings, Nebraska resident Elfriede “Elfi” Fleharty, 87, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with family present Thursday, February 2, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or South Central Nebraska Czech Society.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Elfriede’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Elfi was born on April 26, 1935, in the town of Wettern, Germany which is now Vetrni in the Czech Republic. Her parents were Anna (Kromlinger) Feyrer and Heinrich Feyrer. At age 10 she moved with her mother to Erding, Germany where she graduated from a Catholic girls' high school.
She worked as a secretary at a bell factory and then at the United States air base in Erding, Germany. On December 31, 1954, she married Harold M. Fleharty in Germany and came to Hastings with him in 1955.
Elfi and her husband lived on a farm east of Hastings and had three children. After moving into Hastings, she worked at Geyerman’s clothing store, Adams County Civil Defense, and Far Mar Co. She then worked for the Nebraska State Probation Office in the courthouse for 19 years until retirement in 1997.
Elfi enjoyed people and was involved in many organizations including Christian Women’s Club, United Methodist Women, Beta Sigma Phi, and the South Central Nebraska Czech Society. She also had many coffee and lunch groups that she would gather with weekly.
She adored children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Another favorite activity was collecting “treasures” at garage sales and thrift shops, especially anything with a cat on it. Elfi was lovingly known by her family as “Nanny”.
Elfriede was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold Fleharty.
Survivors include her sons Glen (Janice) Fleharty of Bismarck ND, Ed (Brenda) Fleharty of Hastings NE; daughter Sylvia Walters (Roger Duhachek) of Newman Grove NE; grandchildren Bryce Fleharty of Salt Lake City, UT, Brooks (Jen) Fleharty of Berthoud, CO, Brandon (Lauren) Fleharty of Omaha, NE, Christopher (Krystena) Walters of Red Oak, IA, Leslie Walters of Lincoln, NE, Alexus Fleharty (Braedon Valentine) of Hastings, NE, Sheri Mahlke of Minot, ND; great-grandchildren Sapphire, Cash, Jett, Kiera, Aiden, Avi, Georgia, Mary Jane, Rylan, Willow, Bianca, Eva; great-great-granddaughter Violet.
