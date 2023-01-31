Hastings, Nebraska resident Elfriede “Elfi” Fleharty, 87, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with family present Thursday, February 2, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or South Central Nebraska Czech Society.

