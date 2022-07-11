Grand Island, Nebraska resident Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Girmus, 88, passed away on July 5, 2022, at CHI St. Francis, Grand Island, NE.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. Burial will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Betty was born May 4, 1934, in Lawrence, NE to Valentine and Ida (Kitten) Beyke. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1953. Betty married Bobby D. Girmus on October 26, 1957, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Betty was a homemaker and a member of Inland Club, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and Altar Society in Sutton, NE. She enjoyed shopping, decorating, crocheting, and crafts. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jerome Beyke and Norbert Beyke.
Survivors include her husband Bobby Girmus; children, Greg D. (Darcie) Girmus, LaDena (Allen) Harpham, Ricky (Jeanne) Girmus; grandchildren, Brandon Girmus, Garret Girmus, Bradley Harpham, Krista Harpham, Tara Harpham, Logan Harpham, Michael Girmus; sister Doris (Gordon) Cox; brother Ray (Judy) Beyke; numerous nieces & nephews.
