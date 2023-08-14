Hastings, Nebraska, resident Elizabeth A. “Liz” Hayek, 92, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating.
As per her wishes, Liz was cremated.
Liz Hayek was born September 3, 1930, in Keo, AR, to Wayne and Pauline (Pickens) DuBose. She attended Hastings Public High School and married Milo Frank Hayek on July 19, 1951. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1997.
Liz worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot, OP Skaggs, Mode O’Day, and the Hastings Schools Lunch Program. She was a hard worker and liked scooping snow, mowing the lawn, making pies, noodles, and fried chicken.
She was an avid Royals, Chiefs, Packers, and Huskers fan and extremely proud of her sons and granddaughters.
Liz was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, John, Wayne, and Earl DuBose, sisters, Sally Yeates, Pearl Rumsey, and Beaulah Rumsey; sister-in-law, Darlene Gibson; and brothers-in-law, Guy Rumsey and Tom Rumsey.
She is survived by sons and spouses, Michael (Diane) Hayek of Lincoln, NE and Pat (Sharon) Hayek of Hastings, NE; granddaughters and husbands, Abby (Mike) Moody of Kansas City, MO and Jenna (Brice) Jacobi of Omaha, NE; great-grandchild-to-be of Omaha, NE, (she was very excited to become a great-grandma); grandpuppies, Gertie of Kansas, MO, and Jack of Omaha, NE; brother and spouse, Harvey DuBose (Sandy) of Carlsbad, CA; sister-in-law, Evelyn DuBose of Brawley, CA; brother-in-law, Irvin Hayek of Lexington, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
