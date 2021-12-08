Rural Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Elizabeth “Betty” Classen, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home.
Private family burial will be at a later date. In honoring her wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Cemetery west of Glenvil.
Betty married Wayne Classen on October 1, 1960. She worked for Dutton-Lainson in Hastings.
Betty is survived by her son, Brian Classen and his wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Christian (fiancée, Corinne) and Brady all of Lincoln; brother, Gilbert Schumm; sister, Josephine Mangers; and sister-in-law, Eileen Valentin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; five brothers; and four sisters.
