We will be celebrating the unforgettable soul of Elizabeth 'Betty' (Walsh) Riley. A life well lived, loved by many, and deserves to be celebrated.
We invite you to join us in her celebration of life, in which she lived happily to the fullest.
Please join us in doing so at 1120 North Webster on Aug. 11 2-4 p.m.
If you're unable to attend and have stories or pictures you would like to share, please email them to mohlman@charter.net.
