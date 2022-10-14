Ellen Lutkemeier-Barker-Blank , age 97 passed away peacefully Monday, October 10, 2022 at Legacy Estates in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She was born on a farm on November 12th 1924 to William and Irene Lutkemeier, near Holstein, Nebraska. She attended elementary school at District 49, called Shellhammer, the first two years of high school she attended at Holstein and finished her junior and senior years at Campbell High school, graduating in 1942. During her senior year, she stayed with her grandad August Sr Lutkemeier along with her two other cousins Thelma Lutkemeier and Mildred Johnson. After graduation she worked in Hastings at Dutton and Lainson during World War II. While there she worked on the inspection line inspecting twenty millimeter shell casings used in the war.