Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ellen L. Porterfield, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
