Elliott Raymond Nielsen, of Minden, Nebraska passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden, at the age of 83 years, 7 months, and 5 days.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Fredericksburg Lutheran Cemetery south of Minden.
