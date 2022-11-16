Elliott Raymond Nielsen of Minden, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Kearney County Health Services in Minden at the age of 83 years, 7 months, and 5 days.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating.