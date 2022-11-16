Elliott Raymond Nielsen of Minden, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Kearney County Health Services in Minden at the age of 83 years, 7 months, and 5 days.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating.
The service will be streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Interment will be held following the service at the Fredericksburg Lutheran Cemetery south of Minden.
Memorial book signing with family present will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Memorials in Elliott’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
