Hastings, Nebraska resident Elmer E. Schmidt, 94, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 16, 2021 @ 5:36 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.