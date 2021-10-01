Hastings, Nebraska resident Elmer E. Schmidt, 94, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hastings Evangelical Free Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. In honoring his wishes for donation to science, there will not be a viewing. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Nebraska Christian Schools, 1847 Inskip Ave Central City, NE 68826.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Elmer was born August 14, 1927, in Waldheim, Saskatchewan, Canada, the son of Joel and Helen (Goertz) Schmidt. He grew up in Waldheim, helping on the family farm and with the farm equipment business. He attended high school at Briercrest Bible Institute and graduated from Prairie Bible Institute. College education included Seattle Pacific, Tabor, and Mennonite Brethren Seminary.
Elmer married Darlene M. Meierhenry on June 5, 1958. They started their life together with a partial term on the mission field (Indonesia) followed by a long life of lay ministry back in the United States. Elmer spent many years selling various household and farm products, being deeply convicted to also share Jesus with many who crossed his path. His retirement years were spent in Hastings. He joined his Lord and Savior on September 15, 2021.
Elmer is survived by his “quiver full”: Ruth Munnell (Sanny) of Hastings, Nathaniel Schmidt (Sheri) of Hudsonville, MI, Daniel Schmidt (Carol) of Richland, MO, Stephen Schmidt (Faye) of Omaha, James Schmidt (Nydia) of Mexico City, Mexico and Joanna Mattson (Jonathan) of Colorado Springs, CO; 19 grandchildren (with 6 spouses) and 7 great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Patricia of Lincoln and Waltrout of Waldheim, Saskatchewan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene; and his siblings Vernon, Velma, Eldon, and Edward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.