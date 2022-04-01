Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Eloise Alberta Eastman Reid, 86, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Eloise’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
