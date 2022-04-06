Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Eloise Alberta Eastman Reid, 86, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
A book signing will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Eloise’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Eloise was born February 16, 1936, in Doniphan, NE, to Joseph Elmer and Mabel Alberta (West) Eastman.
She graduated from Giltner High School in 1953. Eloise married James A. Reid on October 29, 1960. He preceded her in death on September 26, 1972.
Eloise was a hairstylist and bartended at Katz Lounge, American Legion Club in Hastings, and Alibi Lounge in Grand Island. She attended Faith Lutheran Church and was a member of DAV, Eagles, VFW, and the Senior Center.
Eloise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James A. Reid; twin infant sons, Dondi James Reid and Londi Laborn Reid; step-son, Steve Reid; step-daughter, Cindy Lowery Mlady; sisters, Irene Rynearson, Erma Ellis-Luth, and infant sister, Elaine Ann Eastman; brother, Deryle Eastman; brothers-in-law, Gerald Frederiksen and John Burns; and sister-in-law, Joyce Onken.
Survivors include her step-son and spouse, Mike and Susie Reid of McKenzie, TN; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, June Frederiksen of Grand Island, Karen Burns of Grand Island; brothers and spouses, Vern and Eileen Eastman of Giltner, Dennis and Carlla Eastman of York; sister-in-law Barb Eastman of Giltner; numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.