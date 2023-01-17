Elsie Fern (Purdy) Roemmich, 97, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.

Funeral services for Elsie will be held on Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.