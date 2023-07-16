Elvis “Don” Ellerbee, 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Hastings, NE, passed away July 14, 2023, in Columbus, NE.
He was born on October 11, 1938, in Shamrock, TX, to Buck and Zelma (Pillers) Ellerbee. He worked as the former Executive Director of Gary Management Organization.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Jon) Schernikau, Seward; son, Bill (Diane) Ellerbee, Lincoln; grandchildren, Will (Taylor) Johnson, Carly (Cameron) Aitken, Katie (Tony) Arens, Matt, Clare, Andrew, John Paul, and Mary Ann Ellerbee; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Karen; sister, Anne Kimmel; and brother, Mike Ellerbee.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. A reception will follow the service.
Memorials to Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation.
