Don Ellerbee

Elvis “Don” Ellerbee, 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Hastings, NE, passed away July 14, 2023, in Columbus, NE.

He was born on October 11, 1938, in Shamrock, TX, to Buck and Zelma (Pillers) Ellerbee. He worked as the former Executive Director of Gary Management Organization.

