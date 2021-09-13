Emil Stichka, Sr., of Ruskin, Nebraska, was called home to his eternal rest at the age of 93 years, 2 months and 20 days on September 11, 2021 at the Thayer County Hospital in Hebron, Nebraska. Emil the youngest of eight children of Frank and Anna (Koci) Stichka, was born on June 22, 1928 on a farm near Lawrence.
He leaves to mourn his loving and caring wife of 67 years, Geraldine of Ruskin; sons, Michael (Connie) Stichka of Ruskin, NE, Emil Jr. (Karen) Stichka of Grand Island, NE and Gregory (Jean) Stichka of Oak, NE; daughters, Marcella (Paul) Petersen of Ruskin, NE and Debra (Bob) Byrkit of Nelson, NE; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Ruskin. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday with family greeting friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial with military rites will take place at Nelson City Cemetery in Nelson. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
