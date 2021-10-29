In her mother’s loving arms and surrounded by her adoring family, Emilly Dee Kennedy, 13, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Emilly (aka Bugsy) was born September 23, 2008, in Hastings to Travis and Kristy (Hoselton) Kennedy- joining her big sister Makayla and making their family complete. She was a loving and caring little girl who never met a baby she didn’t need to hold. She had a contagious smile and a mischievous giggle. She loved glazed donuts and ice-cold Pepsi. She was a master snuggler and loved to steal her sister’s fuzzy blankets.
Born with Cockayne Syndrome, she admiringly fought and dealt with her disability like a hero. And although life was not easy, she was still able to be so happy and so excited to love everyone around her.
We know that she is without pain and is now at rest in God’s arms. We will miss her each and every day but know she will always be with us.
Emilly was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Art Hoselton, Doris Borrell, Bill and Judy Melvin, and Doug and Kathy Immel; great-great-grandmother, Rose Bott; and cousin, Madeline Schultes.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Travis and Kristy and big sister Makayla of Red Cloud; grandparents, William and Rhonda Hoselton of Hastings, and Paul and Monica Kennedy of Dannebrog; great-grandparents, Maxine Hoselton of Hastings, and Jack Borrell of Hastings; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, at the Church of Christ in Hastings with Minister Russ Dudrey officiating. Book signing will be available an hour before services. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
