Red Cloud, Nebraska resident Emilly Dee Kennedy, 13, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
