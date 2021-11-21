Emma DeLene Nelson, 19, died in a car accident, along with her dear friend, Korey Bowers, age 18, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Wyoming.
While they met their Maker, on that day, both Emma and Korey already knew and loved Him, before they were called home.
A memorial service for Emma is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nove. 23, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Daniel Meade officiating.
Emma was born Oct. 7, 2002, in Grand Island to Mark and Tressa (Woodring) Nelson. She grew up in Cedar Bluffs and Juniata. Emma received her education at Hillcrest Academy and the world at large.
Emma is survived by her parents, Mark and Tressa Nelson; brother, Jack Nelson and wife Alyson; sister, Miranda Nelson; brother, Levi Nelson; grandparents, Arlene Woodring and Alvin Nelson; and a plethora of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Shirley Obermiller, Gary Woodring, DeLene Woodring and Harold Woodring.
Emma was especially fond of her kitty cats and her dog. She loved her family and her friends. She was fiercely loyal and devoted to them.
She was protective of her little brother and sister. Emma would drop anything to be there for her family and friends.
Our Brown-Eyed Girl asked great questions, loved to laugh and enjoyed a competitive game of UNO, Dutch Blitz or 13 (at which she would whoop her mom's hiney).
We will miss her lively debates, spur-of-the-moment art projects and surprise, frame-worthy Post-It note sketches.
She preferred not to cook and appreciated a pantry stocked with quality snacks, rather than just ingredients.
If you ask her friends, they will share memories of late night minecraft adventures, camping weekends at Grandpa Alvin's, tubing on the Platte, Monopoly marathons and the Emma Clone, to name a few.
Travel was a passion for Emma. If she were to take you on a trip, you'd find yourself building houses, in Puerto Panasco, Mexico, just one way she chose to serve the Lord.
Emma wanted everyone to know about the Gospel. To that end, she was studying at the Frontier School of the Bible, in LaGrange, WY.
Emma loved a good book. Her most recent deep dig was Erwin Lutzer's, "We Will Not Be Silenced." She would challenge you to read it. When she didn't have her nose in a book, Emma enjoyed playing the ukelele, bass, piano and was part of Frontier's worship band.
Most of all, she loved the Lord and followed Him. As her brother Levi says, "We will see her again, when it's our turn to go home."
If you don't know the Gospel, seek out a pastor or someone that you know who has accepted the Lord, as their Savior and follows Him and learn more.
Suggested memorials may be made to Frontier School of the Bible or Christian Resource Center. Both in their mission, were instrumental in helping Emma DeLene grow and thrive; these memorials can be sent to the family.
