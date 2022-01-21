Emmett Ross Bondegard was born November 5, 1929, to Charles Floyd and Theadora Mary (Andrews) Bondegard in Phillips, Nebraska. He passed away on January 20, 2022, in Deshler at the age of 92 years.
Emmett grew up as a child in the Phillips and Aurora areas and attended school at Aurora, walking to school from the farm north of town until moving into town in later years. He spent summers on a farm north of Lodgepole helping his grandfather Charles and he often talked about needing to wear tall boots in the rolling hills due to rattlesnakes. Snakes were never his friends.
On December 13, 1948, Emmett was united in marriage to Ardis Ione Phipps at a minister’s home in Hastings with his brother Bill and sister Joyce in attendance. To this union three sons were born: David, Michael and Gary.
Emmett worked at his father’s sand and gravel business and accompanied him during the construction of the dam at Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska. Later he worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot and the State Hospital in Hastings as an orderly before moving to Ruskin, and then Edgar in 1961 while again working for his father. When the business was sold to Werner Construction, Emmett stayed on until his retirement as a foreman.
Emmett served on the Edgar Volunteer Fire Department and rescue squad and served as fire chief for several years. Emmett was a gentle man and friend to all, slow to anger and soft in heart. He loved fishing and hunting, but you didn’t dare try to serve him fish to eat. He loved Nebraska football and attended games from the 1950’s t the 1990’s. He most of all cherished his family and attended as many activities as he could.
Emmett was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ardis; brothers Donald and William and sisters Bonnie Marshall, Shirley Alberelle and Joyce Wegener.
He is survived by his sons, David Bondegard and wife Sharon, Michael Bondegard and wife Tracy and Gary Bondegard and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Jason Bondegard and wife Kelly, Stacy McShane and husband Josh, Kara Esser and husband John, Kaley Heitmann and husband Blake, Jennifer Lowrey and husband Courtney, John Bondegard and wife Megan, Jeffrey Bondegard and Kelly, Shannon Schutlz; and great-grandchildren Carson, Parker, Jaxon, Olivia, Josie, Emily, Oakley, Hallie, McKenna, Nolan, Claire, Lana, Brooks, Lauren; in-laws, nieces, nephews other relatives a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held this Monday 10:30 am, January 24, 2022 at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Edgar. Pastor David King will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Edgar Cemetery, Edgar, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
