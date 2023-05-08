Hastings, Nebraska resident Eric W. DeVaney, 35, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor William Tryon officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.

