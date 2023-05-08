Hastings, Nebraska resident Eric W. DeVaney, 35, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor William Tryon officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Eric’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Eric was born July 30, 1987, in Hastings, NE to Lowell Ginn and Shelley (Remsbottom) DeVaney. He attended Hastings Senior High School. Eric worked in construction for many years. He enjoyed spending his time with his kids and friends. He loved riding his motorcycle.
Eric was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents, Mary & Walter Devaney; Father, Lowell Bruce Ginn; Uncles Lyle, Leon, Lennis, & Lynn Ginn.
Survivors include his grandfather Gary DeVaney of Hastings, NE; mother Shelley DeVaney of Kearney, NE; brothers Cody (Dana) DeVaney of Hastings, NE, Kris (Brittany) DeVaney of Tallahassee, FL; sister Renee DeVaney of Hastings, NE; children Keenan DeVaney of Lawrence, KS, Korbyn DeVaney of Hastings, NE, Kamryn DeVaney of Hastings, NE, Kayden DeVaney of Hastings, NE, Magnolia Hulquist of Hastings, NE; half siblings Trevor, Dana, Shawna, and Matthew; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family members.
