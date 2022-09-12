Erma Amanda Parks, 91, of Hastings, Nebraska passed peacefully on September 10, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare. She was born November 11, 1930, to Arthur and Mabel (Pfeifer) Uhrmacher on the family farm southwest of Hastings and was the fifth child in a family of nine children.

Erma married Wilbur (Bud) Parks on April 9, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church and was blessed with 58 years of marriage. To this union, three sons were born: Duane, Rodney, and Bryan along with five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great, great-grandchildren, and one foster granddaughter. Erma also enjoyed long-lasting relationships with her daughters-in-law, Karen and Laura.