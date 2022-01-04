Ernest W. Blau, 74, of Davenport, Nebraska passed away December 25, 2021 in Davenport.
Ernest was born on March 19, 1947 in Superior, NE to Wilbur and Genevieve (Snell) Blau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Diane on August 1, 2018; daughter Lisa Jolene; sister Virginia Blau; in-laws Dale and Doris Skinner and sister-in-law Connie Jolene Skinner, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dennis & Charla Skinner. Survivors are his children Christine (Lynn) Stratman of Funk, Nebraska; Brent (Jennifer) Blau of Deshler, Nebraska; and Angela (Mitchell) Kathman of Lawrence, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren Marcus (Bailey) Tofflemire, Megan Tofflemire, Logan Stratman, Grace Stratman, Madeline Stratman, McKensi Blau, Brooklyn Blau, Treyton Blau, Rachel Kathman, Kaylee Kathman, and Darren Kathman; brother Richard (LeAnne) Blau of Hastings, Nebraska and sister and brother in-law Denise and Douglas Snow of Hastings, Nebraska; other relatives and host of friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ's Lutheran Church in Davenport with Rev. Beth Roegner officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Davenport City Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.