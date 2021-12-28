Estella Mendez, 66, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away December 26, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, December 30 at 11 a.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Fr. Jorge Canela will officiate. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with a reading of the rosary at 10:30 a.m., all at the funeral home.
Estella was born on August 25, 1955 in Brighton, CO to Manuel and Dominga (Valdez) Ramirez. She was raised and received her education in the Scottsbluff and Gibbon areas.
On March 23, 1973, Estella was united in marriage to Severino Mendez. Five children were blessed into this union.
In her spare time, Estella enjoyed cooking, baking, and doing crossword puzzles. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Severino; children, Juan (Cindy) Mendez, Maria Mendez, Lino (Lydia) Mendez, Elisia (Warren Albert) Mendez, Ana (Stephanie) Mendez; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Ramirez; sister, Rosa Wing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Estella was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; and her grandson, Lysander.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.