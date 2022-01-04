Esther Headrick, age 92 of Superior, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Superior.
The family invites friends to greet them on Friday January 7, 2022 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials suggested to Olive Hill Cemetery or First United Methodist Church of Superior. A Graveside Service is planned for Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Olive Hill Cemetery, rural Jewell County, Kansas.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home, 750 N Commercial, Superior, Nebraska 68978, 402-879-3900.
