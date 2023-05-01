Esther Renz, 89, of Superior, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Grand Island.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Loren, a grandson Christopher Renz, sister Minnie Koenig, brother-in-law’s Duane Renz and Victor Kuhlmann and a sister-in-law Ethel Kuhlmann.

