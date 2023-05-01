Esther Renz, 89, of Superior, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Grand Island.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Loren, a grandson Christopher Renz, sister Minnie Koenig, brother-in-law’s Duane Renz and Victor Kuhlmann and a sister-in-law Ethel Kuhlmann.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Renz and wife Barbara of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Steven Renz and wife Phyllis and Bruce Renz and wife Lori all of Superior, Robert Renz and wife Erika of Tulsa, Oklahoma and her daughter Edith and husband Gordon Wheeler of Hastings, Nebraska; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two on the way and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Paul Koenig of Beatrice, sister-in-law’s Jan Kuhlman of Superior, Nebraska and Doris Renz of Illinois along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday with the family present to greet friends from 5 - 7 p.m.
A memorial has been established and may go in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
