Ethel A. Krull passed away August 28, 2023 in Rapid City, SD.
Ethel (Zieren) Krull was the fourth of ten children (eight girls and two boys) born to Caroline (Gillen) and Joseph Zieren on the farm near Grafton, Nebraska, March 12, 1919.
She attended country school and graduated from Grafton, Nebraska high school in 1937.
Upon graduation, she worked as domestic help for area families until she moved to Hastings, Nebraska obtaining an office job in a grocery store and sharing an apartment with one of her sisters and two friends; one of whom (Loretta (Krull) Dill) would become her sister-in-law.
Ethel married John O. Krull on November 24, 1943. They moved in with John’s parents on the Krull family farm south of Pauline, Nebraska and had two children, Diane (Krull) Carlson and Marilyn (Krull) Bentz.
After John’s passing in 1975, Ethel moved to Hastings, Nebraska until 2006 when she moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. In 2015, she moved to Rapid City, South Dakota to be closer to family.
Ethel was proud to say she and John raised all their own food and that is why she lived such a long full life! She enjoyed baking (and eating!) rolls, bread, and desserts. In her spare time on the farm, she enjoyed tending to chickens and sewing.
After moving to Lincoln, Ethel became involved with Project Linus sewing hundreds of quilts and quilt tops for children in hospitals throughout Nebraska. In 2022 she was recognized by the Project Linus national organization for her tireless efforts.
Ethel is survived by her sister Frances (Zieren) Kamler of Geneva, NE; daughter Marilyn (Richard) Bentz, of Rapid City, SD; grandsons Theodore (Joan) Bentz of Rapid City, SD, David Carlson of Newtown Square, PA; granddaughter Sarah Carlson Zandlviet (Erik) of Breteche, France. Also surviving are five great-grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding Ethel in death were her husband John O., daughter Diane (Krull) Carlson, and brothers Raymond Zieren and “Bud” Zieren, and sisters Lenore (Hansen), Wilma (Baird), Irene (King), Mary (Garbers), Florence (Faughn), Ellen (Voss).
Services will be held in Hastings, NE at St. Michaels Catholic church with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings, Nebraska.
