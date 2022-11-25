Former Pauline, Nebraska, resident Ethel “Lois” Mohlman, 84, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Azria Health in Blue Hill, NE.
Former Pauline, Nebraska, resident Ethel “Lois” Mohlman, 84, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Azria Health in Blue Hill, NE.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, at Oak Creek Cemetery in Pauline.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lois was born December 5, 1937, in Holdrege, NE, to William Lewis and Ethel Lillian Gates. She married Donald Mohlman on October 31, 1982, at Pauline United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2006.
Lois was a homemaker and a member of Pauline United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association and a lifelong member of the State Historical Society in Lincoln.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Mohlman; brother, Private First Class Donald Lewis Gates; and sister, Louise Heberlee.
Survivors include nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
