Euella M. Johnson, 93, of Minden, Nebraska, formerly of Upland, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Bethany Home in Minden.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating.
The service will be live streamed to the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Interment will be held following the service at the Upland Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church.
Memorials in Euella’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.