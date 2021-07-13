Hastings, Nebraska resident Eugene “Gene” A. Johnson, 90, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service is 1:30 pm Friday, July 16, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Lance Clay officiating. Gene bequeathed his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board; burial will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service are handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Gene was born October 3, 1930, in Minden, NE, the son of Jens and Lillie (Nelson) Johnson. He graduated from Minden High School and received his certificate in engineering from the State of Nebraska. Gene served in the United States Air Force. He married Jan Porter on June 6, 1964, in Loup City. Gene enjoyed flying as a licensed pilot and woodworking, making furniture, post office box jewelry boxes, and building two 12-foot roundabout boats. He enjoyed traveling to see family across the country, in lieu of traditional vacations. He coached his daughter Peggy’s softball teams, and never missed a game during her sports career. He spent time walking with his daughters telling stories and laughing. His children, family, and friends enjoyed a game of cribbage with him when they stopped by. He even made beautiful walnut cribbage boards for those who wanted one. Gene was an avid card player and spent years playing in a monthly cousin’s bridge club in Upland, family reunions would always have several card tables set up for play. He always began a group meal by announcing it was OK to put one knee on the table, to which we wondered if he was joking or kind of serious.
Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jan Johnson of Hastings; children, Linda Einspahr and Peggy Johnson both of Hastings, and Terry Johnson (Linda Fasse) of Omaha; grandchildren, Drew Dahlheim, Shannon (Marshall) and Brigee Accolatse, and Brandon Marshall; and his sister, Lorraine Allard of Holdrege.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
