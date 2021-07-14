Hastings, Nebraska resident Eugene “Gene” A. Johnson, 90, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service is 1:30 pm Friday, July 16, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Lance Clay officiating. Gene bequeathed his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. Burial will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings, Nebraska. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service are handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.