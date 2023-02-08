Eugene (Gene) Adrian Svoboda, 83, of Deweese, NE passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Sutton Community Home.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 12, from 1-4 p.m. with the rosary to follow at 4 p.m. Mass will be Monday, February 13, 10 a.m., all will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Deweese, Nebraska with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Lawrence, Nebraska.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Gene was born March 29, 1934 and was the last survivor of 8 children born to Joe E. and Sophia (Kotinek) Svoboda. Gene was born at the home place known as the 7S Bar Ranch. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1957. On July 31, 1962, he married Marilyn Schutte of Lawrence.
Gene farmed and ranched on the home place his entire life. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of the Lawrence Fire Department for 38 years and was a Rural Board Member for 26 years.
Gene enjoyed fishing, hunting, driving the feed truck and his passion was running the swather along with enjoying time on the deck with family and friends. He always enjoyed his home-brewed whiskey along with a good story.
Left to cherish are his wife Marilyn of 60 years and his 3 boys: Joe E (Donna) of Deweese, Arnie (Teri Pond) of Deweese and Dan (Darcy) of Kearney; 8 grandchildren Melissa (Brandon) Scheidemann, Stacy (Chris) Ladwig, Chance (Steph) Svoboda, Garret (Kayla) Svoboda, Chase (Kaitlyn) Svoboda, Rylee Svoboda, McKenna Svoboda and Boone Svoboda; 12 great-grandchildren Tyson, Landon, Emma Scheidamann, Braden, Briggs , Brynlee Ladwig, Leah, Hays Svoboda, Colt, Skylar, Jade Svoboda, Baby Svoboda due in April, parents are Chase & Kaitlyn.
