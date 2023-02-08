Eugene (Gene) Adrian Svoboda, 83, of Deweese, NE passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Sutton Community Home.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 12, from 1-4 p.m. with the rosary to follow at 4 p.m. Mass will be Monday, February 13, 10 a.m., all will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Deweese, Nebraska with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Lawrence, Nebraska.