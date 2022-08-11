Eugene D. (Gene) Himmelberg, 56, from Lawrence, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
A rosary will be prayed on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:30p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, NE. with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Lawrence, NE. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 3:00-8:30p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel, Lawrence, NE. Memorials can be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, NE. is in charge of the arrangements.
Gene was born on January 31, 1966 in Hastings, NE to Vernon and Bonnie (Buescher) Himmelberg. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Lawrence High School and later on went to college to earn degrees from SCC in Beatrice and CCC in Hastings. He was a farmer and raised cattle, hogs and crops. After being a bachelor until the age of 47, he met the love of his life Linda (Buschkoetter) Menke and was married on June 1, 2013. He lovingly welcomed her three children Dillon, Haley and Morgan and they became the family he always dreamed of. He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports especially the Los Angeles Rams and Nebraska Huskers. He had the ability to lighten up a room and put a smile on everyone’s face. He never met a stranger and could talk and joke around with anybody. He always put others first, even when he was struggling with his own health problems. He was determined to find something that would cure him from cancer so that he could share it with others who were also fighting the disease. His strength, courage and faith was such an inspiration.
Gene was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.P. and Josephine Himmelberg and George and Margaret Buescher, infant sister, Diane, Father-in-law LeRoy Buschkoetter and brother-in-law, Len Mazour.
Survivors include his wife, Linda of Lawrence, step-children Dillon (Amanda) Menke of Edgar, Haley (fiance’ Jake Rech) Menke of Dwight, Morgan (friend Alex Paus) Menke of Deweese, granddaughter and light of his life, Madison Menke of Edgar; parents Vernon and Bonnie Himmelberg of Lawrence; and mother-in-law Eileen Buschkoetter of Lawrence. Brothers, Larry (Marguerite) Himmelberg of Lincoln, Duane (Sherry) Himmelberg of Lawrence; Sisters, Linda (Wayne) Kohmetscher of Lawrence, Lois Kohmetscher of Lincoln, Donna (Joe E.) Svoboda of Lawrence; Brothers-in-law, Darrel (Kathy) Buschkoetter of Lawrence, Dwayne (Donna) Buschkoetter of Holdrege; Sisters-in-law, Jolene Mazour of Lawrence, Sharon (Phil) Wetsch of Rapid City, S.D., Donna (Dan Trout) Buschkoetter of Aurora, and Judy (Jim) Kucera of Lawrence and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.