Eugene D. (Gene) Himmelberg, 56, from Lawrence, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

A rosary will be prayed on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:30p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, NE. with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Lawrence, NE. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 3:00-8:30p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel, Lawrence, NE. Memorials can be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, NE. is in charge of the arrangements.