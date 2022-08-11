Eugene D. (Gene) Himmelberg, 56, from Lawrence, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

A rosary will be prayed on Friday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. Both are at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lawrence.