Hastings, Nebraska resident Eugene E. Garvin, 88, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 7, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church.