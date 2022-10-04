Hastings, Nebraska resident Eugene E. Garvin, 88, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.
Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 7, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Nelson, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Eugene was born December 12, 1933, in Minden, NE to Leo and Josephine (Boyle) Garvin. The family lived on a farm near Norman, NE where Eugene attended school through eighth grade and then later graduated from Campbell High School in 1953. In 1954, Eugene enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After returning, he farmed with his father near Bladen, NE where he met Barbara which he married in 1958. To this union, three children were born, Randy, Tom, and Mary. They later made their home in Nelson, NE where the family was members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Eugene worked for numerous employers but enjoyed his over-the-road trucking the most. He loved playing 10 and 4-point Pitch with family and friends. He loved gardening and spending time with grandkids and teasing them.
Later, Gene and Barb were divorced and he moved to an apartment in Good Samaritan Village in Hastings, NE. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church during his time in Hastings.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Garvin; brothers, Gerald and half-brother James; and sister, Rhoda Henson.
Survivors include his children & spouses, Randy & Delcie (Sholtz) Garvin of Hastings, NE, Tom & Sue (Amack) Garvin of Clay Center, NE; grandchildren & spouses, Jason & Lindsay (Garvin) Gerritsen, Lance & Erin (Marsh) Garvin, Sheila Garvin, Trent Garvin; great-grandkids, Kassydi Garvin, Jack Gerritsen, Henry Gerritsen, McKenna Garvin, Parker Garvin, Beau Garvin; many other relatives.
