Eugene E. Schreiner, 92, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Gene’s memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be military rites at the graveside. A luncheon at the Eagles Club in Hastings will follow the graveside service. Memorials may be directed to the Shriner’s Hospital.
Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of arrangements.
