Eugene (Gene) Adrian Svoboda 83 of Deweese, NE passed away Monday February 6th at the Sutton Community Home.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. with the Rosary to follow at 4:00 p.m. Mass will be Monday, February 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m., all will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Deweese, Nebraska with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Lawrence, Nebraska.