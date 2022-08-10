Eugene (Gene) D. Himmelberg, 56, Deweese, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, Nebraska.
Rosary will be Friday, August 12, 2022, 7:30 p.m. and Mass will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:00 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence, Nebraska with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Lawrence, Nebraska. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel, Lawrence, Nebraska. A Memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
