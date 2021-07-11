Eugene Johnson Jul 11, 2021 Jul 11, 2021 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Eugene “Gene” Johnson, 90, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings Eugene Johnson Mary Lanning Healthcare Nebraska Cremation Service Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan challenges drug chargeSeveral people injured when deck collapses at pool party in Fillmore CountyThousands still without power across state after overnight stormsJuniata Days to celebrate 150 years of local historyOfficials say man drowned in Harlan Lake on July FourthTheater hosts first outdoor musicalResponders thanked following deck collapseSevere thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln, much of Southeast Nebraska Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.